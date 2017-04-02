U of M faces area day care funding losses

Guaranteed enrollment for high school students in the top 10% is the goal of a brand new bill proposed Tuesday at the Minnesota State Capitol.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - University of Minnesota student-parents and area day care center directors are working to find alternative ways to fund childcare services after centers face losses from student service fees next school year.



The Minnesota Daily reports that the Council of Graduate Students general assembly passed a resolution March 20 criticizing a university childcare grant and calling for greater support for the day cares from the university.



The Como Early Learning Center and Community Child Care Center have each received about $85,000 from student service fees in past years, but a new cap set for groups will allow each center to be eligible for a maximum of only $55,000.



Day care directors and student-parents say the funding drop could result in cutting a sliding scale that discounts day care services based on parents' income.

© 2017 Associated Press