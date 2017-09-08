U of M launches $4B fundraising effort

University of Minnesota Campus (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota has launched a 10-year public fundraising campaign with a goal of $4 billion.

The effort, entitled "Driven" is system-wide and will benefit all five campuses, according to the university. Work between University leadership and donors began in July 2011 when Eric Kaler became president. Since then, the U of M has secured more than $2.5 billion in private gifts, grants and commitments. The goal is to raise the remaining $1.5 billion by June 2021.

The University last launched a system-wide fundraising campaign 18 years ago and closed that campaign in 2003 after raising $1.6 billion.

© 2017 KARE-TV