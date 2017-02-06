U of M Law School gets major grant for serving immigrants

University of Minnesota. Credit: KARE 11

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The University of Minnesota Law School has announced a $25 million grant from the Robina Foundation to bolster its efforts to provide comprehensive legal services to immigrants and refugees.

The grant will fund the newly renamed James H. Binger Center for New Americans, set up a clinical law professorship in his name and provide scholarships.

Binger was a president and chairman of Honeywell Inc. in the 1960s and 70s. He founded the Robina Foundation before he died in 2004.

Former Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Kathleen Blatz says the center is highly influential now while immigration is at the center of the national conversation.

The center helped organize a rapid response against President Donald Trump's travel ban and helped Minnesota and Washington secure an injunction blocking the executive order nationwide.

