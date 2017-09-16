Photo by JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP/Getty Images

ST. LOUIS - U2 and Live Nation have cancelled Saturday’s concert at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, citing security concerns.

“We have been informed by the St. Louis Police Department that they are not in a position to provide the standard protection for our audience as would be expected for an event of this size,” said a statement posted to U2's website. "We have also been informed that local crowd security personnel would not be at full capacity. In light of this information, we cannot in good conscience risk our fans’ safety by proceeding with tonight’s concert. As much as we regret having to cancel, we feel it is the only acceptable course of action in the current environment."

Anyone who purchased tickets with a credit card will receive a refund on the card used to make the purchase. Purchases made in person can be made at the point-of-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Monday.

The cancellation comes on the heels of a night of civil unrest in St. Louis that saw 32 arrests, 11 officers injured, and businesses damaged in the Central West End.

U2 announced in June “The Joshua Tree” tour was coming to St. Louis.





