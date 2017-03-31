KARE
Close
Breaking News WATCH LIVE | Giraffe birth at NY zoo
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

UConn's 111-game winning streak ends in stunning loss to Mississippi State

KARE 11:51 PM. CDT March 31, 2017

DALLAS (AP) - The University of Connecticut women's basketball team lost in a stunning fashion Friday night ending a 111-game winning streak.

Mississippi State pulled off perhaps the biggest upset in women's basketball history, shocking the Huskies 66-64 on Morgan William's overtime buzzer beater in the national semifinals.
           
William hit a 15-foot shot to win, moments after a replay review awarded UConn two free throws for a flagrant  foul call that tied the game with 26.6 seconds left.
           
The Bulldogs (34-4) will play South Carolina for the national championship Sunday night in a matchup of two SEC teams.
           
Mississippi State and UConn met in the Sweet 16 last season and the Huskies won by 60 points - the biggest win in regional semifinals history. All season long the Bulldogs had that humiliating loss on their minds.
           
Now they've erased that defeat, beating UConn (36-1) - which had won the last four national championships - on the grandest stage in one of the sport's greatest games.

 

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories