UConn's 111-game winning streak ends in stunning loss to Mississippi State

Courtesy: NBC Sports

DALLAS (AP) - The University of Connecticut women's basketball team lost in a stunning fashion Friday night ending a 111-game winning streak.



Mississippi State pulled off perhaps the biggest upset in women's basketball history, shocking the Huskies 66-64 on Morgan William's overtime buzzer beater in the national semifinals.



William hit a 15-foot shot to win, moments after a replay review awarded UConn two free throws for a flagrant foul call that tied the game with 26.6 seconds left.



The Bulldogs (34-4) will play South Carolina for the national championship Sunday night in a matchup of two SEC teams.



Mississippi State and UConn met in the Sweet 16 last season and the Huskies won by 60 points - the biggest win in regional semifinals history. All season long the Bulldogs had that humiliating loss on their minds.



Now they've erased that defeat, beating UConn (36-1) - which had won the last four national championships - on the grandest stage in one of the sport's greatest games.





© 2017 Associated Press