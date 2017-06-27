Ukraine cyberattack: Is this the new normal?

Cyberattack (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - A new and widespread cyberattack is rippling across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard, crippling major companies and banks.



Government officials reported serious intrusions at the Ukrainian power grid, banks and government offices.



Ukraine's prime minister said the attack was unprecedented but that "vital systems haven't been affected."

Victims of the cyber attack posted photos of their malfunctioning computers, as a message came across the screen asking for $300 in Bitcoin.

“They want to extort money, so they ask you to pay it in Bitcoins, which are very hard to track and you have no guarantee they can unfreeze your computer after that,” said Dr. Massoud Amin, at the University of Minnesota's Technological Leadership Institute.

As a world-renowned cyber security expert, Dr. Massoud Amin has briefed the Department of Defense and White House about similar threats.

He now directs the University of Minnesota’s Technological Leadership Institute and to understand the risk, shares an analogy he teaches his students.

“Imagine we are the elephant,” said Dr. Amin. “We have invested in cyber infrastructure in one form or another for the last 25 or 30 years, we are like an elephant. It’s very hard once you have that much investment in the system to move rapidly."

Cyberhackers probe for a vulnerability in the large system. Compare the hackers to Minnesota's famous pest, inching towards the elephant, ready to strike.

“They are like mosquitos, some of mosquitos are poisonous, and some of them can be lethal. What do we need to surround the elephant with? Layers of bats, that can go after the mosquitoes proactively, hunt them down,” said Dr. Amin.

Think of bats as the security patches sorely needed to intercept cyber attacks, but Dr. Amin says in this warfare, we are wide open with the tools necessary to fight cyberattacks not yet developed.

“We haven’t yet developed because we take security for granted when we receive an email we don’t even think about clicking on it,” he said. “The most important thing I think we can do is take a deep breath before we click on things in this rushed society, slow down and think, is this the kind of email I want to open?”

Dr. Amin says this is the new normal. He predicts cyberattacks will evolve to the point that human response will become impossible, but believes protection can begin when we change our own habits, and use caution with every click.

“It’s malicious, causing billions of dollars in losses per year to individuals, enterprises, companies, even more than that, to a national economy,” he said.

The world is still recovering from a previous outbreak of ransomware, called WannaCry or Wannacrypt, which spread rapidly using digital break-in tools originally created by the U.S. National Security Agency and recently leaked to the Web.

Dr. Amin said this latest cyberattack concentrated in Ukraine mirrored the WannaCry virus attack last month, using the Microsoft vulnerability as an entry point.

