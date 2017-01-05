Uncertain future for Globe and Minnesota School of Business students

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Some U of M boosters disappointed in Claeys firing
-
Edina firefighters battle flames, brutal cold
-
BTN11: MyPillow gets BBB rating slashed
-
BTN11: Why can't the U shake scandals?
-
Macy's downtown to close in March
-
Minnesota ranked worst state in winter
-
Car KARE: Does hack to de-ice windshield work?
-
Baby found at Cathedral of St. Paul
-
Late morning weather 1-5-2017
-
Boating is big business, even in January
More Stories
-
Major Hwy. 169 closure begins next weekJan. 5, 2017, 7:45 p.m.
-
Naked Arizona woman steals patrol truck, goes on…Jan. 5, 2017, 7:45 p.m.
-
Sheriff Stanek: Device to dispense Narcan is defectiveJan. 5, 2017, 3:39 p.m.