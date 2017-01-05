Uncertain future for Globe, MSB students

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Megan Roe and Emily Green have dreamed of being nurses since childhood.

"I fell in love with working with babies or kids," Green said.

Two years ago, they both transferred from state colleges to Globe University in Bloomington, whose nursing program would let them earn bachelor's degrees in just three years.

"(I wanted to) get in, get out, and start working as a nurse," said Roe.

But getting out is no sure thing, since both Globe and the Minnesota School of Business are now shut down. Two years ago, the state sued the school saying it failed to correctly train those in its criminal justice program to work in Minnesota law enforcement. That, in turn, caused the school to lose federal funding for student loans, a financial blow that forced the school last month to close.

Yet, students say just as finals began three weeks ago, Globe told them not to worry.

"As soon as the school shutdown in December, I really became alarmed," Green said.

Roe and Green, like many Globe students, have nearly six figure loans and payments soon due, and now don't know how they'll finish their remaining 19 credits and find a job.

"My payments are going to be probably over $1,000 a month," said Green, "So it's going to be tricky to figure out."

Other schools are now trying to help. The Minnesota Office of Higher Education says Concordia University in St Paul wants to accept transfer nursing students from Globe, but getting state approval could take several months. Rasmussen College in St. Paul has also offered, and that approval could come in the next few weeks. It says it will do everything it can to prevent transfer students from Globe from repeating any successful courses they have already completed.

Students, meanwhile, say they're scared, frustrated and begging Globe to respond.

"I feel like I'm left in the dark," said Roe. "We hope we find answers shortly, but for now, we wait."

In a statement, Globe University says it will continue to work with regulators, complete teach-outs, and encourage other institutions to help students.