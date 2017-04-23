University Ave. bars feel targeted by stadium plans

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Dean Bigaouette's St. Paul bar "Hot Rods" has been around for a long time.

“I consider this a neighborhood bar,” Bigaouette said.

And since his father opened the bar 48 years ago, Bigaouette has seen the neighborhood of University Ave. near Snelling Ave. evolve.

“After 50 years, we've kept changing with the neighborhood and we hope to keep changing with the neighborhood,” Bigaouette said.

The biggest change will be the impending construction of an MLS Soccer Stadium right across the street.

But Bigaouette now questions where he fits in the city of St. Paul's development plans.

“I think they would like to redevelop this whole block, if they had their way,” Bigaouette said.

In September 2015, shortly after MLS officials visited the stadium site with city leaders, Hot Rods received a violation.

According to the city notice, an undercover officer bought a beer, then took it with him out the back door into the alley, resulting in a fine and other conditions slapped on Hot Rods.

Then, a month later, right after city leaders made the stadium site official, Hot Rods received another violation. This time, it happened after officers say a man with a warrant walked out with a drink. They arrested him, and slapped Hot Rods with another fine.

After no prior liquor violations in 48 years, Hot Rods now could lose its liquor license if it gets another.

And Hot Rods isn't the only one affected. Just a block away here on University Avenue, the same thing is happening here at the Trend Bar.

“It does feel like they were targeting some of us that have been here a long time,” said Trend owner Dave Imsdahl.

Imsdahl says his bar was also subject to a St. Paul Police sting in Fall 2015. Although he is careful to say he appreciates police cleaning up the neighborhood, he finds the timing of the sting surrounding the Soccer stadium development suspicious.

“I'm sure that they would prefer we were not here, as a neighborhood bar. That's certainly my feeling,” Imsdahl said.

According to stats from the St. Paul licensing department, the number of liquor violations handed out in 2015 was average, 25 violations compared to 24 in 2014 and 27 in 2016.

The City denied that the University and Snelling establishments were singled out, writing in a statement the compliance checks had "nothing to do with the soccer stadium. As all licensees know, they are subject to routine checks."

Imsdahl and Bigaouette both say they're looking forward to the soccer stadium and how it will improve the neighborhood.

They just don't want to get pushed out because of it.

“I'd like to be a part of the redevelopment of the area. We've paid our dues. We've been here long enough. We should prosper with the rest of them. Let the little guy have a little something,” Bigaouette said.



© 2017 KARE-TV