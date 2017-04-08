University of Minnesota to expand mental health services

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The University of Minnesota's School of Nursing is using a $2.1 million grant to expand mental health services to underserved parts of the state.



The Minnesota Daily reports that the nursing school will partner with the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation, Touchstone Mental Health and Northern Pines Mental Health Center to train students as well as provide mental health and primary care to rural Minnesota and those with limited access.



The grant came from the Health Resources and Services Administration.



University nursing professor Merrie Kaas says the initiative came from increased awareness about the lack of mental health resources in Minnesota and a link between poor primary care and poor mental health.

