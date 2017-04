Authorities are asking for the public's help finding 75-year-old Gary Harlan Davis of Breezy Point, last seen driving north on Highway 6 north of Crosby, Minnesota on Friday evening. (Photo: Courtesy Crow Wing Co. Sheriff's Office)

CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities say a missing Breezy Point man with Alzheimer's has been found safe.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says 75-year-old Gary Harlan Davis was found with his truck in Beltrami County.

They say =arrangements are being made for Davis to return to his family in Breezy Point.

Davis was reported missing by his wife on Friday evening.

