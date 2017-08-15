Uptown Diner: Workers let go over Nazi uniforms

The Uptown Diner said on its Facebook page Tuesday that it had let two workers go after photos surfaced of them posing in Nazi uniforms. (Photo: Facebook.com)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Uptown Diner in Minneapolis says it has let two employees go after photos surfaced of them posing in Nazi uniforms.

The popular Minneapolis restaurant posted on its Facebook page at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, saying the pictures had come to its attention.

"This is severely troubling," the post read, "especially in the light of tragic events in Charlottesville over the weekend."

According to the post, the employment of the two workers was under review.

Just before 7:30 p.m., the diner posted again saying that after a review, the individuals are "no longer employed at the Uptown Diner."

The post went on to say:

"The Uptown Diner unequivocally denounces the beliefs and ideals of neo-Nazis and white supremacy. Hate and bigotry have no place in society. We are committed to fostering an inclusive, welcoming environment at our restaurant and in our community."

© 2017 KARE-TV