U.S. Bank Stadium officials: Protesters had game tickets

Karl Zimmermann Mayo, 32, and 26-year-old Sen Holiday seen entering U.S. Bank Stadium on Jan. 1, 2017. (Photo: SMG)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Two people who hung from the rafters during a Vikings game and unfurled a banner in protest of the Dakota Access oil pipeline entered U.S. Bank Stadium with tickets.

A statement Tuesday by the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority and stadium manager SMG says protesters went through security Sunday with nylon rope, carabiners and a lightweight banner concealed under winter clothing.

Karl Zimmermann Mayo, 32, and 26-year-old Sen Holiday then climbed up to the ridge truss by scaling barriers and hung a banner urging Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank to divest from the $3.8 billion pipeline.

SMG and the MSFA say changes are being implemented to prevent future unauthorized access.

Zimmermann Mayo and Holiday were arrested Sunday. They haven't been formally charged. They wouldn't talk about the incident during a news conference Tuesday.