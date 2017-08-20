US Navy: 10 sailors missing, 5 injured in collision

Official U.S. Navy file photo of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). (Photo: Courtesy U.S. Navy)

SINGAPORE (AP) - The U.S. Navy says 10 sailors are missing and five are injured after a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer collided with a merchant ship.

The collision between the USS John S. McCain and the Alnic MC happened in waters east of Singapore and the Straits of Malacca on Monday at 5:24 a.m.



The Navy's 7th Fleet said the USS John S. McCain sustained damage on its port side.



Search and rescue efforts were underway in coordination with local authorities.



It is the second collision involving a Navy ship in the Pacific in two months. Seven sailors died in June when the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship hit each other in waters off Japan.



The Japan-based 7th fleet said the McCain was heading to Singapore for a routine port visit.

Cindy & I are keeping America's sailors aboard the USS John S McCain in our prayers tonight - appreciate the work of search & rescue crews https://t.co/jzk9giXbfg — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 21, 2017

