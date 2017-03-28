US women's hockey team gets new contract

The 5 p.m. ET Thursday deadline set by USA Hockey expired. The women’s national hockey team’s threatened boycott of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship didn’t. (Photo: Getty Images)

The USA women's national hockey team officially has a new contract and will play in the International Ice Hockey Federation tournament, players on the team tell KARE 11's Ryan Shaver.

The players said the team reached a four-year agreement Tuesday night on the payment dispute that had them boycotting the championships.

The team announced on March 15 that they would not participate in the International Ice Hockey Federation tournament that begins March 31 in Plymouth, Michigan.

A spokesman for USA Hockey did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The female players were asking for higher wages — pointing out that in the past, USA Hockey paid them $1,000 a month for six months every Olympic cycle, and "virtually nothing" for the other 3 1/2 years. That works out to $1,500 a year.

Forward Meghan Duggan tells NPR it's not fair for USA Hockey to pay them for only six months every four years when they train full time. "It's 365 days a year to be an Olympic athlete," she says. "It's our life, our everything."

The players do receive year-round support directly from the U.S. Olympic Committee — without which, Duggan says, "there would be no financial survival at all."

Approximately half of the national team players hold "second or third jobs," according to a press release from the lawyers representing the team.

In a press release, USA Hockey said it was "disappointed" by the players' decision to boycott the championships.

"USA Hockey has a long-standing commitment to the support, advancement and growth of girls and women's hockey and any claims to the contrary are unfounded," the organization said.

Players say they informed USA Hockey that they would not report to training camp March 21 unless meaningful progress is made. The U.S. is the defending champion after winning the gold medal last.

The players were seeking a contract with USA Hockey that they say "includes appropriate compensation." KARE 11 does not yet have details on what agreement was reached.

