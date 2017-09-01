Utah nurse handcuffed for refusing to give police patient's blood

The nurse says officers did not have a warrant or meet any of the mandatory criteria needed for the taking blood. (Photo: NBC)

New body camera video has been released of the controversial arrest of a nurse for not allowing police to draw blood from an unconscious patient.

In the video of the July 26 incident, released by the Salt Lake City Police Department, the officer is shown making the arrest, dragging her outside and holding her against a wall to place her in handcuffs.

The nurse can be heard shouting in the video, "This is wrong" and that she has done nothing wrong.

The nurse, Alex Wubbels, works at the University of Utah hospital and was arrested after refusing to give the officer vials of blood for an investigation.

Wubbels can be seen calmly explaining to Salt Lake detective Jeff Payne that she couldn't draw blood on a patient who had been injured in a car accident. She told the officer a patient was required to give consent for a blood sample or be under arrest.

The nurse says officers did not have a warrant or meet any of the mandatory criteria needed for the taking blood.

"I just feel betrayed,” she said. “I feel angry. I feel a lot of things. And I am still confused. The only job I have as a nurse is to keep my patients safe. A blood draw, it just gets thrown around there like it's some simple thing. But blood is your blood. That's your property."

Sgt. Brandon Shearer, of the Salt Lake City Police Department, called the video shocking.

"It was alarming,” he said. “Immediately after seeing the video, they started an internal affairs investigation to look into what happened. We also looked at our policies and procedures to see if maybe there was something that needed to be done."

The nurse was released from the cuffs shortly after the altercation, and was never charged with a crime.

She has not filed any civil action against the police agencies involved, but is calling for better training of officers.

