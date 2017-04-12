VA launches tool to check wait times online

The Department of Veterans Affairs is launching a new tool that will allow veterans to check wait times online.
The VA says the tool allows veterans to see things like the average wait times in their local area, fellow veterans' reviews of specific facilities, timeliness of appointments when care is needed right away, and health care quality at VA medical centers compared with local hospitals.
RELATED: Invisible Wounds: A report on the VA and vets with traumatic brain injuries
RELATED: KARE 11 Investigates: MN hospitals turn away veterans because VA fails to pay bills
RELATED: KARE 11 Investigates: VA disconnected phone leaves vets in limbo
“Veterans must have access to information that is clear and understandable to make informed decisions about their health care,” said VA Secretary Dr. David J. Shulkin in a press release issued Wednesday.
The Access and Quality Tool can be found at www.accesstocare.va.gov, and the VA has provided an instructional video to help users understand the tool.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs