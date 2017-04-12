VA launches tool to check wait times online

This May 19, 2014 photo shows a a sign in front of the Veterans Affairs building in Washington, DC. The VA and Secretary Eric Shinseki are under fire amid reports by former and current VA employees that up to 40 patients may have died because of delayed treatment at an agency hospital in Phoenix, Arizona. AFP PHOTO / Karen BLEIER (Photo credit should read KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: KAREN BLEIER, AFP/Getty Images)

The Department of Veterans Affairs is launching a new tool that will allow veterans to check wait times online.

The VA says the tool allows veterans to see things like the average wait times in their local area, fellow veterans' reviews of specific facilities, timeliness of appointments when care is needed right away, and health care quality at VA medical centers compared with local hospitals.

“Veterans must have access to information that is clear and understandable to make informed decisions about their health care,” said VA Secretary Dr. David J. Shulkin in a press release issued Wednesday.

The Access and Quality Tool can be found at www.accesstocare.va.gov, and the VA has provided an instructional video to help users understand the tool.

