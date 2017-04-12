Van, wheelchair stolen while teen gets treatment

James Bostic was getting treatment for cerebral palsy symptoms in Minnesota when his van and wheelchair were stolen back in Boston. (Photo: Courtesy GoFundMe.com)

BOSTON - Police in Boston are investigating after a 17-year-old's van and wheelchair were stolen while he was getting treatment in Minnesota.

James Bostic has cerebral palsy. In November, he and his mother traveled to Gillette Children's Hospital in Minnesota for what they thought would be a short trip to get some treatment for his symptoms. Their visit turned into a five-month stay, and they're now ready to return home - but they've discovered that they've been victims of a theft while they were away.

James' mother, Beth, called Franciscan Children's Hospital in Boston to check on the van, with a wheelchair inside, that they left parked there. That's when she found out it was missing.

Insurance will cover the rest of the vehicle loan on the van, but the Bostics can't afford to replace the van or the wheelchair. The total cost could reach $60,000.

The community has set up a GoFundMe page to help the Bostics.

© 2017 KARE-TV