Vandals target Metro Transit shelters

MINNEAPOLIS - Metro Transit maintenance crews have been scrambling to keep up with vandals who have apparently decided it's open season on bus and light rail shelters.

Over the past ten days more than 100 large panes of glass have been broken across Minneapolis and St. Paul. Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla says crews have literally been working from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. to keep up with the replacement efforts.

Metro Transit Police are investigating the incidents, but so far there have been no strong suspect information or arrests. Padilla would not provide locations of the shelters that have been damaged by vandals.

© 2017 KARE-TV