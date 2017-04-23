Victim ID'd in fatal Chisago Co. motorcycle crash

(Photo: Thinkstock)

CHISAGO LAKES TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash near Lindstrom, Minnesota on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the crash at about 2:42 p.m. on Saturday in Chisago Lakes Township. The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said 61-year-old Bradley D. Wacholz of Scandia was riding on Olinda Trail, about four miles south of Lindstrom, when he crashed.

Emergency responders attempted CPR when they arrived but it was not successful.

Wacholz was pronounced dead at the scene, only nine miles from his home, according to the sheriff's office.

The accident is under investigation by the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.

