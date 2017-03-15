Victim ID'd in fatal crash near Rush City

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash south of Rush City. (Photo: Robert Hein)

RUSH CITY, Minn. - The victim of last weekend's fatal crash on I-35 near Rush City has been identified.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 62-year-old Gary Anthony Brisky of Gordon, Wisconsin, was killed in the crash.

Brisky was driving a Ford Fusion southbound on I-35, just south of Rush City, when a wrong-way driver hit him head-on. That driver has been identified as a Chisago County Commissioner. The accident happened Saturday at about 3:21 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

According to Brisky's obituary, he is survived by his three sons and their mother.

© 2017 KARE-TV