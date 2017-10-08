Victim in suspected arson fire identified

MINNEAPOLIS - A man who died after jumping from the third floor of a burning south Minneapolis apartment building Friday night has been identified.

The man was identified by the Hennepic County Medical Examiner as 59-year-old Royce James.

Prosecutors are expected to charge a 30-year-old man with arson.

James and a woman were hospitalized after jumping from the building in the 1500 block of Park Avenue South.

The woman was critically injured.

The Red Cross helped several families after the fire.

