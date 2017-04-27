Victim of attempted kidnapping speaks out

Michael Harker (Credit: KARE)

WILLERNIE, Minn. – The woman nearly kidnapped from a city street in Willernie, Minn., is sharing the story of her harrowing escape.

“He got me around to the side of the van, and when he went to reach for the door, he said, ‘Get In.’”

Those words haunt this woman... one week after an incident that shook the small town of Willernie.

“I'm so angry that someone would do that,” she said.

Dinner was in the oven at about 8:30 p.m. when she ran up town to mail a letter. She was smoking a cigarette outside her car in front of the post office when she says a man got out of a white van, grabbed her by the hair, and reached for her cell phone.



“And I just kept saying, I'm not doing anything wrong. I'm not doing anything wrong. I'm not recording. Just look at my phone. Look, I'm on Facebook,” she said.

Police say it was Michael Harker, who lives 16 miles away in a house on Big Marine Lake. He is a parolee from Idaho with a violent history. He pleaded guilty to domestic assault and strangulation in a case in which he was initially arrested for sexual assault and kidnapping charges.

This woman says Harker led her by her hair and the back of her neck to the side of his van.

“The whole time it's happening, what's going through your head? I thought I was going to die. When he reached for that door. I was convinced I was going to die right there,” she said. “I had to do what I had to do and I just started screaming so loud. My vocal cords still hurt from screaming so loud.”

She says she broke free after Harker punched her in the side of the head. A woman who lives nearby helped scare the attacker away.

And this victim wants to tell her story - so any woman who finds herself in a similar situation remembers these words:

“Fight. Fight like hell. “

Harker is in jail. He's charged with kidnapping. The victim said she's receiving therapy to get the help she needs. Still, it's been very hard on her whole family.

The witness who helped the victim doesn’t want to take credit. She says she did what anyone in that situation should do. But the victim still wanted to recognize her.

