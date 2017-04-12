Victim, suspect in Bloomington hit-and-run knew each other

(Photo: Thinkstock)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Police say the victim and suspect in a hit-and-run that happened in Bloomington Tuesday afternoon knew each other.

At about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Bloomington police officers were called to the area of 79 1/2 Street and Stevens Avenue for a report of a man lying unconscious in the street. Police say the 19-year-old Richfield man had critical injuries to his head and lower body that were consistent with being hit by a car.

Just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, police arrested a 28-year-old man at his home in Coon Rapids. Police say he was identified as being in the car at the time of the incident.

Bloomington Police say further investigation revealed that the suspect had a known relationship to the victim, and that the two had planned to meet in the area before the victim was found injured.

The suspect is being held on felony assault charges. The victim is in critical condition at Hennepin County Medical Center.

