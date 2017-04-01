VIDEO: Alaska avalanche caught on camera

Carole Triem caught this avalanche on video in Juneau, Alaska, Friday morning. (Photo: Courtesy Carole Triem)

JUNEAU, Ala. - An Alaska woman caught a terrifying sight on camera Friday morning.

Carole Triem took video of an avalanche coming down the mountainside as she was "leaving the pool." She posted it to her Facebook page and by Saturday afternoon the video had been viewed more than 490,000 times.

Triem said on her Facebook page that it "sounded like thunder."

Avalanches in that path are not uncommon, but this one was large, Tom Mattice, the urban avalanche forecaster for Juneau, tells KTUU-TV. He tells KTUU the snow flowed down the pass and came within about 50 feet of a house in the area.

Video Courtesy: Carole Triem

© 2017 KARE-TV