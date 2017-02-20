VIDEO: Maplewood fight involving machete, bat

Authorities are looking for two men involved in a recent scuffle in Maplewood that included a bat and machete. (Photo: Maplewood Police Dept.)

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. - Authorities are looking for two men involved in a recent scuffle in Maplewood that included a bat and machete.

Video posted on the police department's Facebook page Sunday shows the two threatening each other with the weapons. Police say an SUV rammed the car as well. Watch for yourself below.

The fight occurred in the 400-block of Kingston Avenue East. Anyone with information about the fight is asked to call Maplewood Police.

