Video sheds light on SCSU student disappearance

Jesse Dady (Photo: St. Cloud Police)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - St. Cloud Police say they have reviewed surveillance video that shows a missing St. Cloud State University student walk onto a railroad bridge and then disappear from view.

Police announced Wednesday that they obtained the video late Monday afternoon, and that it clearly shows 21-year-old Jesse Dady walk onto the bridge over the Mississippi and head out over the water. They said another video shows Dady moving across the bridge, and though the quality is poorer, Dady disappears from view partway across the bridge, indicating that he may have fallen.

Dady appeared to be alone on the bridge at all times, according to police, and they noted that the bridge is dangerous to walk on. Police say the surveillance video and other evidence collected so far continue to support their belief that there was no foul play.

Dady was reported missing Saturday evening just before 8 p.m. He had last been seen at about 1:30 that morning in downtown St. Cloud.

Jesse Dady, 21, of St. Cloud, was last seen early Saturday morning in downtown St. Cloud. (Photo: St. Cloud Police Department)

Investigators searched the water surrounding the bridge Monday and Tuesday, but results were inconclusive. Police say there will be no water search Wednesday, and the Stearns County Sheriff's Department will "potentially resume water search efforts" Thursday.

Police are still interested in talking with the driver of a vehicle seen at Empire Apartments the night Dady disappeared, but the new video evidence suggests that it's unlikely the driver would have any relevant information. The car is believed to be a 2007-2012 Mitsubishi Gallant.

Police in St. Cloud are searching for the driver of this vehicle seen around the time Jesse Dady was last seen. (Photo: St. Cloud Police)

