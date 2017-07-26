Video shows Farmington arsonist in the act

The Farmington Police Department has released a video that appears to show a man setting fire to an apartment complex earlier this month. (Photo: Farmington Police/Facebook)

FARMINGTON, Minn. - The Farmington Police Department has released a video that appears to show a man setting fire to an apartment complex earlier this month.

Around 9:15 p.m. on July 9th, authorities were called to the 300 block of Pine Street for a fire. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the complex. Authorities say two people jumped from a second-story window to escape the flames.

The suspect in the video is described as a white man, approximately 6’0, medium build, wearing a dark colored t-shirt and shorts. Authorities say he may also have burn injuries.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification of the person in the video. If you have any information about the fire or recognize the person, call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-723-2020 or Farmington Police Department at 651-280-6700 Attn: Detective Scovill.

