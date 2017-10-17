Video shows moment of blast at Bloomington mosque

The FBI, Joint Terrorism Task Force, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Bloomington police are investigating an explosion at the Dar Al-farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington Saturday.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Newly released video shows the moment an improvised explosive device (IED) went off at a Bloomington mosque.

CAIR, the Council on American Islamic Relations, released the video on Tuesday, saying it shows the force of the blast that happened inside the Dar Al-farooq mosque Aug. 5.

RELATED: Hundreds show solidarity for Bloomington Islamic center after attack

No one was hurt, but there was damage to the building. The FBI is investigating, but there have not been any arrests made in the 10 weeks since.

Bloomington police are not sure whether an explosive was thrown through a window at the Dar Al-farooq mosque, or the explosion caused the window to break. (Photo: David Peterlinz, KARE 11)

Federal officials announced Aug. 16 that the reward for information leading to the conviction of the person responsible had risen to $30,000.

CAIR-Minnesota is calling on law enforcement to "apprehend the attacker and bring them to justice," Executive Director Jaylani Hussein said in a statement released along with the video Tuesday.

© 2017 KARE-TV