Vigil for 4 Wis. shooting victims draws hundreds

WESTON, Wis. - Hundreds of people gathered in the rain to pay their respects to the four victims fatally shot in a several northern Wisconsin communities last week.

Organizers say the candlelight vigil Sunday was a chance to show support for the families of the three women and one man who lost their lives in Wednesday's violence.

Four balloons were released - one pink for Sara Quirt Sann, two red for Marathon Savings Bank employees Dianne Look and Karen Barclay and one blue for Everest Metro Detective Jason Weiland.

For those left behind, who knew those killed too soon, they say the community support means a lot.



"I can tell you that the community support and everything that we've seen in this community has just been heartwarming," said Everest Metro Police Chief Wally Sparks.

Organizer Brandi Bradford says it's important for the communities to stand together as one.

The suspect, a 45-year-old man, is in police custody. He has not yet been formally charged with a crime.

