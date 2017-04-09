Vigil for woman killed in motorcycle club shooting

Investigators are still trying to figure out who fatally shot Candice Hackett in Minneapolis on April 2, 2017. (Photo: Courtesy Harding Smith)

MINNEAPOLIS - In north Minneapolis, investigators are still trying to figure out who shot and killed a woman a week ago.

Dozens got together Saturday night to remember 45-year-old Candice Hackett.

Police say she was shot during a fight outside a motorcycle club early the morning of April 2. She died days later at the hospital.

This is the second tragedy to hit the family. Hackett's son, Chad Robertson, was killed at a Chicago Amtrak Station in February.

The Amtrak officer who shot him is facing murder charges.

