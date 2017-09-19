Vigil held for hospitalized Dassel-Cokato football player

Tuesday night, hundreds of Jacob MacDonald's friends and family gathered on the Dassel-Cokato football field to pray for a quick recovery. (Photo: Chad Nelson, KARE 11)

COKATO, Minn. - A Dassel-Cokato football player is hospitalized after an allergic reaction.

According to his mom's Facebook page, 15-year-old Jacob MacDonald had an allergic reaction that caused him to have heart and lung issues.

She says he was airlifted to Children's Hospital, where at last check, he was in the ICU.

Tuesday night, hundreds of Jacob's friends and family gathered on the Dassel-Cokato football field to pray for a quick recovery.

"We've been keeping in touch," said Danielle Shank, vigil organizer and family friend. "I think they are hoping for a miracle like the rest of us. And they're doing their best to make decisions for Jacob and his well being, and again, hoping for that miracle because I know he can come through."

In her Facebook post, Jacob's mom thanked everyone for all the support they've already received - and asked that everyone keep the prayers coming.

