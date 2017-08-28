Vigil, search for answers in death of Fargo woman

FARGO, N.D. - A candlelight vigil for Savanna Greywind took place Monday evening in Fargo.
The community is saddened and outraged after Greywind, who disappeared while eight months pregnant, was found dead, wrapped in plastic in the Red River, days after her newborn infant was found alive.
This could be the first case of its kind in Minnesota or North Dakota - an alleged case of fetal kidnapping.
"Savanna was the victim of a cruel and vicious act of depravity," said Fargo Police Chief David Todd.
Two people are charged with conspiring to kill Savanna in order to kidnap her unborn child.
According to court papers, Brooke Crews claimed to police that Savanna came to her apartment that day, she taught Savanna how to self-induce child birth, Savanna left, came back two days later, and gave her the baby.
But her boyfriend, William Hoehn, told police a different story according to court papers, saying he came home from work on the same day Savanna disappeared, to find his girlfriend cleaning up blood in the bathroom.
He allegedly told police she presented the newborn to him and said, "This is our baby. This is our family."
Downstairs neighbor Rhonda Grimli says she told police what she heard that afternoon.
"It sounded like someone was struggling for their life," she said. "It was like kicking on the floor."
Investigators say they found a crime scene at an abandoned farm next to the river, but so many questions remain unanswered.
And hearts in Fargo remain broken.
Authorities at Monday's news conference left the door open for the case to become federal, since there are crime scenes in two states.
There could be motivation to do that if prosecutors want to pursue the death penalty, which is possible in federal cases but not in Minnesota or North Dakota state courts.
