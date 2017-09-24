KARE
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Vikings players, owners lock arms in response to Trump

The Vikings stood along their sideline with arms locked together during the "Star Spangled Banner" on Sunday before their game against Tampa Bay.

KARE 2:31 PM. CDT September 24, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - With NFL owners and players around the league condemning President Donald Trump's recent remarks about national anthem protests, the Minnesota Vikings have put forth their own show of unity.

The Vikings stood along their sideline with arms locked together during the "Star Spangled Banner" on Sunday before their game against Tampa Bay. Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf and general manager Rick Spielman joined players in locking arms on the field.


No Minnesota players were spotted taking a knee, as Buccaneers wide receivers Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson did in front of the visiting bench and several others have done around the league since Colin Kaepernick started the trend last season.

RELATED: Mike Tomlin: Steelers won't participate in National Anthem to avoid playing politics

RELATED: Jaguars lock arms, some kneel, during National Anthem prior to London game against Ravens

The Wilfs said they support the right of Vikings players, coaches and staff to "respectfully and peacefully express their beliefs."

 

President Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon, saying, "Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable.

 

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories