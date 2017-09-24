Vikings players, owners lock arms in response to Trump

Vikings owners and players stood arm in arm for the national anthem before Sunday's game. (Photo: Brandon McCauley, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - With NFL owners and players around the league condemning President Donald Trump's recent remarks about national anthem protests, the Minnesota Vikings have put forth their own show of unity.



The Vikings stood along their sideline with arms locked together during the "Star Spangled Banner" on Sunday before their game against Tampa Bay. Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf and general manager Rick Spielman joined players in locking arms on the field.

The Vikings players, coaches and ownership all lock arms and stand for today's National Anthem. #fb pic.twitter.com/7vzl5TQxri — Dave Schwartz (@Dave_Schwartz) September 24, 2017



No Minnesota players were spotted taking a knee, as Buccaneers wide receivers Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson did in front of the visiting bench and several others have done around the league since Colin Kaepernick started the trend last season.

RELATED: Mike Tomlin: Steelers won't participate in National Anthem to avoid playing politics

RELATED: Jaguars lock arms, some kneel, during National Anthem prior to London game against Ravens



The Wilfs said they support the right of Vikings players, coaches and staff to "respectfully and peacefully express their beliefs."

Statement from Zygi and Mark Wilf and the entire Wilf family. pic.twitter.com/1YeAaKyjaW — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 24, 2017

President Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon, saying, "Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable.

Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

© 2017 Associated Press