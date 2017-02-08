Vikings propose fence around new stadium

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
K-9 attacks Grandmother in Coon Rapids
-
Shakopee police mourn loss of colleague
-
Lost skiers saved by snow cave
-
Boy with autism gets his own 'Zamboni'
-
Demand for change after KARE 11 investigation on Minnesota's "secret" sex offenders
-
One suspect dead; another in custody in killing spree
-
Misophonia: When everyday sounds irritate you
-
Another Airbnb nightmare for a Mpls. woman
-
Super Bowl star's connection to Minnesota
-
Hennepin Co. Sheriff Stanek meets Trump at White House
More Stories
-
Nordstrom made 'direct attack' on Trump by dumping…Feb. 8, 2017, 10:33 a.m.
-
Cheap Valentine's Day date ideas in the Twin CitiesFeb. 8, 2017, 7:36 p.m.
-
TB case reported at Eden Prairie middle schoolFeb. 8, 2017, 6:28 p.m.