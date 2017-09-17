Volunteers create 48 new websites in 48 hours for Twin Cities nonprofits

A group called 48in48 is helping dozens of Twin Cities nonprofits revamp their online image, all in two days. Fifty volunteers are working long shifts over 48 hours to get it done. http://kare11.tv/2xe1S02

KARE 6:18 PM. CDT September 17, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories