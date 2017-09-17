Volunteers create 48 websites in 48 hours

Vega Productions' executive director Caitlin Marlotte gets her first look at her organization's new website, made by 48in48. (Photo: KARE 11)

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. - A group called 48in48 is helping dozens of Twin Cities nonprofits revamp their online image, all in two days.

On Sunday, Vega Productions' executive director Caitlin Marlotte got her first look at the fancy new website designed to help get her nonprofit's message out.

"I'm so excited," she said. "You can see our new logo."

The nonprofit helps put musical instruments in the hands of kids who otherwise can't afford them.

"We had a WordPress site and we made do," Marlotte said. "Having a new website that communicates really clearly and effectively the work we do - it's a game changer."

Hers is one of the 48 Twin Cities-area nonprofits getting new websites, thanks to the 50 volunteers working long shifts over 48 hours to make it happen.

"You stare at the same screen for 14 hours," said one volunteer.

"Yesterday we came in - it was still dark out," said another. "We left - it was dark out."

"They've been fueled by enthusiasm, inspiration, and possibly Red Bull," Marlotte said with a laugh.



The 48in48 project was founded in 2015 in Atlanta.

This is the first time its founders have taken it to the Twin Cities.

"I hope the result is that we have some beautiful websites that really help their nonprofits to grow and to better serve the Twin Cities," said co-founder Adam Walker.

The Joint Religious Legislative Coalition (JRLC) is another nonprofit benefiting from the project, and getting training on how to use the new site.

"They've just been amazing," said Anne Krisnik, executive director for JRLC. "The process has been wonderful both in terms of building a website that we can use, but also giving us the tools to take it and move on and update it and feel really comfortable with the platform they've created."

Most of the sites that were created over the past 48 hours will go live at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Nonprofits that would like to be selected for the 48in48 program can sign up on the group's website.

