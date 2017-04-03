Walleye limit raised on Upper Red Lake

(Credit: Thinkstock) (Photo: Piter1977)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Anglers who fish the state-controlled eastern end of Upper Red Lake will be allowed to keep an extra walleye this season.



The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Monday said the daily bag limit will rise from three walleyes to four on Upper Red Lake. Only one may be longer than 17 inches. The new regulations take effect on the walleye season opener, Saturday, May 13.



The DNR and the Red Lake Nation manage the lake under a joint harvest plan. The walleye fishery reopened in 2006 after being closed in the 1990s due to overfishing, and it has become a walleye hotspot in recent years.



The portions of Upper Red Lake within the reservation boundaries remain closed to non-band members without special authorization from the tribal council.

