Wanted: Summer help at Paisley Park

An exterior shot of Paisley Park. (Photo: Paisley Park NPG Records)

CHANHASSEN, Minn. - Paisley Park is looking to hire new employees.

The Minnesota musical landmark is hiring more than 50 full and part-time workers for its busy spring and summer tour season.

They need tour guides, merchandise associates, security guards and ticketing associates.

According to the press release: Interviews are scheduled to take place April 3rd – 5th and will ONLY be scheduled online using the following link: http://goo.gl/40ksaA . To download a Paisley Park application and for any additional information, please visit www.officialpaisleypark.com.

The Paisley Park compound includes Prince's home and his studios where he recorded, produced and mixed most of his biggest hits, and the sound stage where he rehearsed for tours and hosted private concerts.

Prince collapsed in an elevator at the complex and died of an accidental overdose of the painkiller fentanyl on April 21, 2016.

