Warm Februarys usually followed by early spring

ST. PAUL – Record breaking February temperatures should be followed by early lawn mowing and gardening. That’s what Minnesota’s weather history tells us anyway.

U of M Extension Climatologist Mark Seeley looked at the state’s ten warmest Februarys dating back to 1895 and concluded, “Eight of the ten brought very early springs.”

Seeley defines an “early spring” by measures such as lake ice outs, vegetation green up, and soil temperatures.

But don’t put away your snow shovel just yet.

Seeley looked at those same ten Februarys and determined, “What it's not a good marker of is the loss of the snow season. We still got invaded enough by cool Canadian air in March, that we got some more snow.”

Seeley says February of 2017 is shaping up to mirror most closely 1981, “When we had a few Minnesota farmers plant small grains in February, which is more like Arkansas.”

Seeley says February will extend the Twin Cities’ run of above average temperatures to 18 straight months, an unprecedented streak.

