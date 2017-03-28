Warm temps bring crowds to MN lakes

Warm temperatures had some people throwing in a line in Excelsior Tuesday. (Photo: Thomas Cornell, KARE 11)

EXCELSIOR, Minn. - It's sunny, warm, and it's spring, so naturally, Minnesotans gravitate to the water.

"It has been declared official ice-out, but there are big large sheets floating around," said Bret Niccum, owner of Niccum Docks.

Bret Niccum owns Niccum Docks and is getting calls from anxious clients asking to have their docks installed on Lake Minnetonka.

As excited as everyone is about the warmer temperatures, he warns, "If you are out boating you should take caution of that, especially if you are out at dusk."

Over on the docks in Excelsior, people are throwing in their lines. And at Maynards Restaurant, they're seeing a crowd at lunch time.

"We opened our patio seating for full service," said Jack Stevens, Maynards' general manager. "It's the first time this year that we've done that. Weather permitting going forward, we're going to try and keep it open as much as we can."

"For the people that didn’t get to go away, this is great," said Lynn Hoban, an Excelsior resident.

Those not as excited that winter is over can head over to Buck Hill, where tubing and skiing is expected to go on for the rest of the week, depending on weather.

But after the snow melts, starting in June for the first time ever, Buck Hill will still be open for skiing.

The entire Brookview Golf Course in Golden Valley will open on Friday at 8 a.m.

