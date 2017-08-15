Waseca getting ready to rebuild Tink Larson Field

Plans are in the works to rebuild one of Minnesota's great baseball treasures. Parts of Waseca's Tink Larson Field were reduced to ashes last April by a massive fire. On Tuesday night, the city council approved bids to bring the ballpark back to life. htt

KARE 10:23 PM. CDT August 15, 2017

