Waseca man dies in rollover crash

October 30, 2017

WASECA, Minn. – A Waseca man died after being ejected from his car in a rollover crash Sunday night.

The accident happened just before 8 p.m. on County Road 9 near County Road 4.  A deputy on the scene found that the driver had been ejected from the vehicle and was unconscious in a field. Police say the driver died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 42-year-old Justin Below from Waseca. 

The crash is currently under investigation. 

