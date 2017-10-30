Waseca man dies in rollover crash

WASECA, Minn. – A Waseca man died after being ejected from his car in a rollover crash Sunday night.

The accident happened just before 8 p.m. on County Road 9 near County Road 4. A deputy on the scene found that the driver had been ejected from the vehicle and was unconscious in a field. Police say the driver died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 42-year-old Justin Below from Waseca.

The crash is currently under investigation.

© 2017 KARE-TV