Waseca man dies in rollover crash

WASECA, Minn. – A Waseca man died after being ejected from his car in a rollover crash Sunday night.
The accident happened just before 8 p.m. on County Road 9 near County Road 4. A deputy on the scene found that the driver had been ejected from the vehicle and was unconscious in a field. Police say the driver died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.
The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 42-year-old Justin Below from Waseca.
The crash is currently under investigation.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs