WATCH: Arizona high school's 'Wizard of Oz' dance is an internet hit

This Arizona school's pep rally dance has gone viral. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

They're definitely not in Kansas.

A dance team at Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita, Arizona took classmates on a journey down the yellow brick road with a performance at the school's homecoming assembly.

The team, dressed as all your Wizard of Oz favorites, Wicked Witch included, danced to a mash-up that included a number of hit songs and sound bites from the classic movie.

The performance was posted to YouTube where it has racked up more than 1.2 million on YouTube in less than a month.

Watch the performance:

But it's not the school's first hit. The dance team went viral last year with a Pixar-themed performance.

