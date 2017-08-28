WATCH: Coldplay dedicates song to Houston

Singer Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at the Rose Bowl on August 20, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2016 Getty Images)

heartfelt message to fans about postponing the show. Coldplay was forced to skip their Houston concert Friday night due to Hurricane Harvey. The band posted aabout postponing the show.

Then Monday night, the British group sent their love to the city in a special song dedicated to Houston.

Coldplay wrote an original song dedicated to Houston; and played it tonight in Miami. My heart is so full thank you @coldplay #ColdplayMiami pic.twitter.com/8UwZlrvZQM — Gløria |-/ (@corralesgloria7) August 29, 2017

