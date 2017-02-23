WATCH: Ice fishing party makes waves on Upper Red Lake

A Minnesota ice fishing party made some serious waves on Upper Red Lake this past weekend. (Photo: Ryan Mullen)

RED LAKE, Minn. - A Minnesota ice fishing party took its game to a whole new level this past weekend.

On Sunday, the group set out on Upper Red lake, north of Bemidji, to fish walleye. Janet Gohman, who was in the party, told KARE 11 They set up the house and drilled through roughly 30-inches of lake ice.

On a rainy and warm Monday, the group started fishing in the morning and eventually took a lunch break at a nearby restaurant.

When they returned, the rain and 40-plus degree temperature created waves above the thick ice...and made for a great video, courtesy of Ryan Mullen.

"This is walleye fishing! Winter time! Upper Red, baby!" Mullen said in the clip.

Gohman said when they went back out again to fish Tuesday morning, the water was gone.

Goes to show you never know what mother nature will bring in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

(© 2017 KARE)