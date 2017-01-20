Watch Inaugural parade

(© 2017 KARE)
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Driver jailed after hitting 3 Rogers High School students
-
Package delivered to owner 4 years after it got lost
-
KARE Breaking News
-
PETA calls for boycott of 'A Dog's Purpose'
-
Cottage Grove man charged with wife's murder
-
Controversy over cross on veterans memorial
-
3 students struck walking to bus in Otsego
More Stories
-
Anti-Trump protesters gather in Minneapolis on…Jan 20, 2017, 2:57 p.m.
-
Trump is now president: 'The forgotten ... will be…Jan 20, 2017, 3:53 a.m.
-
Driver charged with running down studentsJan 20, 2017, 11:29 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs