WATCH: KARE 11 News at 10 LIVE

© 2017 KARE-TV
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Eight dead, dozens injured in hot semi trailer found at S.A. Walmart
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Authorities ID bus passenger killed in crash
-
Protesters shout down Mayor Hodges, take over press conference
-
Girl_bit_by_fish
-
Chief Janee Harteau's bumpy history with MPD
-
Councilwoman suggests outsider for police chief
-
New video of police shooting of two dogs
-
Late evening weather forecast 7-22-17
-
Family renews call for help finding missing kayaker
More Stories
-
Burnsville woman dies after boat crashJul 23, 2017, 9:44 p.m.
-
Passenger describes surviving crash after car drove…Jul 23, 2017, 6:22 p.m.
-
Fire at future Mpls. hotel site ruled arsonJul 23, 2017, 6:10 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs