- Protests in Mpls. over Trump travel ban 53 minutes
- 2 charged with murder of St. Paul woman 3 hours
- Teen babysitter charged with murder 4 hours
- Body found inside North Mpls. garage ID'd, suspect charged 1 hour
- Hormel stops taking pigs from farm shown in undercover video 3 hours
- Plymouth man pleads guilty in financial exploitation of mom 2 hours
- Administration to allow 872 refugees into US this week 7 hours
- Defiant Trump mocks Democrats over immigration order 10 hours
- Trump to keep Obama executive order for LGBTQ… 10 hours
HEADLINES
Updated 3:26 PM. CST
Super Bowl
State may extend bar hours for 2018 Super BowlState may extend bar hours for 2018 Super Bowl Minnesota lawmakers appear ready to let football fans drink a bit later when the Super Bowl comes to Minneapolis in 2018.
- Super Bowl
- 3 hours ago
-
Forecast
Mostly cloudy Tues. night, a few flurriesMostly cloudy Tues. night, a few flurries A few breaks in the clouds Tuesday afternoon and that will continue throughout the evening in the metro.
- Forecast
- 2 hours ago
-
Politics
Lawmakers mull limits on severance payLawmakers mull limits on severance pay Minnesota Republicans are weighing changes to severance for state workers after Gov. Mark Dayton was criticized for sizeable payouts to three top appointees who resigned.
- Politics
- 10 hours ago
-
Local
Verify: Trump's 2017 executive order vs. Obama's 2011 executive orderVerify: Trump's 2017 executive order vs. Obama's 2011 executive order
- Local
- 5 hours ago
-
Nation-Now
$434,000 in Cocaine Found in Airplane's Nose Gear$434,000 in Cocaine Found in Airplane's Nose Gear Authorities say 31 pounds of cocaine that was accidentally discovered stashed in the nose of an American Airlines aircraft in Tulsa is worth around $434,000.
- Nation-Now
- 8 hours ago
-
Local
St. Paul puts riverfront plan into actionSt. Paul puts riverfront plan into action The City of Saint Paul is looking to connect people to recreational and environmental amenities along its riverfront with the launch of a new website.
- Local
- 1 hour ago
-
Crime
Homeowner shoots burglary suspect, charged with manslaughterHomeowner shoots burglary suspect, charged with manslaughter A homeowner in southern Minnesota is charged with manslaughter after sheriff's investigators say he fatally shot a burglary suspect who was attempting to flee.
- Crime
- 19 hours ago
-
Politics
Wait continues for families caught in immigration actionWait continues for families caught in immigration action Many families caught in the middle of President Trump's immigration executive order are waiting to learn their options.
- Politics
- 4 hours ago
-
KARE 11 Sunrise
Edina engineering students put fun back into PEEdina engineering students put fun back into PE "Whoosh!" A ball shoots from a canon across the gym at South View Middle School in Edina, much to the delight of the student who got to press the button, and student engineers who built the device.
- KARE 11 Sunrise
- 10 hours ago
-
Crime
School burglar sought in Maple GroveSchool burglar sought in Maple Grove Police in Maple Grove hope someone recognizes surveillance images that capture a burglar who is linked to at least three break-ins at local schools.
- Crime
- 11 hours ago
-
Super Bowl
Super Bowl in Houston: 5 things to know TuesdaySuper Bowl in Houston: 5 things to know Tuesday All Super Bowl week we’re tracking the daily “5 things to know” from headlines to events and happenings.
- Super Bowl
- 11 hours ago
-
Super Bowl
Budweiser's best Super Bowl commercials of all timeBudweiser's best Super Bowl commercials of all time Whether you think Budweiser's truly the king of beers, it's the undisputed king of beer commercials.
- Super Bowl
- 10 hours ago
-
Super Bowl
Watch the GNC ad the NFL rejected from Super BowlWatch the GNC ad the NFL rejected from Super Bowl GNC is making over its brand. The best way to get word out, company executives decided, was to buy an ad in the Super Bowl. GNC researched return on investment. It produced the ad. And it will hold a party on Super Sunday for the real customers in the ad.
- Super Bowl
- 7 hours ago
-
Life
Which dog breed is the smartest?Which dog breed is the smartest? A psychologist says he has found the smartest dog breeds based on the time it takes to learn a new command and their level of obedience.
- Life
- 6 hours ago
-
Local
Winter Carnival medallion discoveredWinter Carnival medallion discovered Put away those shovels, rakes and other tools until Spring... the St. Paul Winter Carnival Medallion has been found.
- Local
- 7 hours ago
