Close Watch live: President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau news conference KARE 12:56 PM. CST February 13, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST WASHINGTON D.C. - President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau hold a joint news conference from the East Room of the White House. (© 2017 KARE) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Blaine under another boil order, schools closed Zach Parise's 3 year old son steals his post game interview KARE 11 Investigates wedding videographer after clients complain Girl hit by car, injured in Scandia Oroville Dam area evacuated as spillway expected to fail KARE Classic: Charles Schulz's final Peanuts comic strip KARE 11 Investigates a St. Cloud wedding photography company with unhappy clients Semi crushes police car in Wyoming St. Paul cuts down trees to fight infestation MnDOT could be going high-tech for bridge inspections More Stories LIVE UPDATES: Damaged Oroville Dam Spillway Feb 13, 2017, 11:11 a.m. Communities evacuated in lower levels of Oroville Feb 12, 2017, 6:48 p.m. Are you and your partner financially compatible? Feb 12, 2017, 8:17 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs